Newly appointed Headteacher of Hope Valley College, Debbie Petts said the 99 Hope Valley Year 11 students achieved some excellent results, of which they should be proud.

She said: “The students have worked hard and their happy faces were evidence of their success.”

Nearly a quarter of all students studied GCSE music, with 13 per cent of those achieving the highest grades; 9-7. In hospitality and catering this figure was 55 percent and 50 per cent of those who took engineering were graded distinction*-merit.

The school says the results show good attendance is a key factor in exam success as students with 90 per cent or more attendance achieved consistently higher grades than those with lower levels of attendance.

They say these improving results show how the school is successfully ‘closing the disadvantage gap’.

Debbie continued: “I am so proud of our Year 11 students. They are an amazing group of young people, who have worked incredibly hard to achieve their results.

“I’d like to thank our Year 11 students for bringing such energy and enthusiasm to the Hope Valley community; they have been wonderful role models for our younger students.

“My thanks also go to their families and our staff, under the leadership of Gaynor Jones. We are a small school with high expectations and our class of 2024 are a credit to our community. Congratulations to them all,” she added.

