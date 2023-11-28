Ofsted praises Hope Valley College for having an ‘ambitious curriculum’ and ‘raising the profile’ of modern foreign languages.

Hope Valley College has been graded as good following a recent Ofsted inspection. Photo contributed

The education watchdog inspected Hope Valley College in October, and the report which has graded the college as good, has now been published.

Paul Halcro, lead inspector, said: “The school has high expectations of what pupils can achieve and of how they should behave. Most pupils live up to these expectations.

“Pupils enjoy school. They get along well together.”

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school was praised for its attitude to behaviour and inspectors said teachers are ‘fair and consistent’.

The report noted there are a range of opportunities available to pupils for their wider development. Many pupils take part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

Mr Halcro said: “There is an ambitious curriculum in place for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

The school is ambitious that all pupils have the knowledge and skills to read fluently, the report states.

Advertisement

Staff use reading assessments well to identify pupils who need extra help to read and these pupils get regular support.

Advertisement

Looking at how the secondary school can improve, the report said teachers should ensure they ‘systematically check pupils’ understanding so that they can address gaps in learning’.

It was also noted some teachers do not always have high expectations of how pupils should present their work.

The last time the school in Hope was inspected was 2017 when it was rated as inadequate.

Advertisement

Since then the Castleton Road school closed and reopened under the Chorus Education Trust and recruited Principal, Gaynor Jones.

She said: “We are delighted that our journey since the last inspection has resulted in the recognition that Hope Valley College is a ’good’ school.

Advertisement

“We believe that Hope Valley offers something different: we are small enough to enable the positive relationships between staff and students that were noticed by Ofsted, yet our high expectations, clear approaches and ambitious curriculum enable our students to progress to the next stage of their education.

“I am so proud of the students, staff, parents and carers, governors and the Chorus Trust family.