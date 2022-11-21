High Peak youngsters celebrate Children in Need
Across the High Peak children went to school or nursery in their pyjamas or wore something spotty to raise money and awareness for Children in Need.
Take a look at some of the pictures which have been sent into to us and see who you can recognise.
If any schools would like to submit photos to be in this week’s Buxton Advertiser please email [email protected] before 5pm on Tuesday November, 22.
