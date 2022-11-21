News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Staff and children at Cheeky Monkey's Day Nursery from Chapel-en-le-Frith wore their pyjamas for Children in Need Day. Pic submitted

High Peak youngsters celebrate Children in Need

Across the High Peak children went to school or nursery in their pyjamas or wore something spotty to raise money and awareness for Children in Need.

By Lucy Ball
5 minutes ago

Take a look at some of the pictures which have been sent into to us and see who you can recognise.

If any schools would like to submit photos to be in this week’s Buxton Advertiser please email [email protected] before 5pm on Tuesday November, 22.

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Louise Cooper, editor.

1. Non uniform day

Pupils at Litton Primary School, Buxton had a non-uniform day for raise pounds for Pudsey. pic submitted.

Photo: Litton Primary

Photo Sales

2. Double trouble

Two little ones from Cheeky Monkey's Day Nursery celebrated Children in Need Day by wearing their pyjamas. Pic submitted

Photo: cheeky monkeys

Photo Sales

3. All snuggled up

It was a pj day for the little ones at Cheeky Monkey's Day Nursery on Friday for Children in Need. Pic submitted

Photo: cheeky monkeys

Photo Sales

4. Dotty jumpers

Hayfield Primary pupils tucking into some cake while wearing a dotty jumper. Pic submitted

Photo: hayfield primary

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
High PeakBuxton Advertiser