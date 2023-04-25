High Peak students got up close to a HVG lorry after winning art competition

Pupils from Peak School had a day to remember when they experienced the size and sound of a big articulated lorry and also spent time building bug hotels.

A parent, whose child attends the Chinley school, works for Lundy, a civil engineering firm and helped set up the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Headteacher John McPerson said: “It was a great day.

The team from Lundy with one of the animal habitats they constructed with the pupils. Pic Jason Chadwick

“It is very important for us as a school to provide as many first hand experiences as we can to our pupils to help bring their learning to life.

“Having the cab of the truck in school was great as students got to see just how big a lorry can be, which tied in with our road safety learning.”Prior to the truck coming into school pupils designed art for the HGV cab and when it arrived in school the art work of three joint winners - Jasmine Blueman, Princess Molly Palfreyman and Toby Brewer - was on display for all to see.

Advertisement

Mr McPerson said: “Lundy has been brilliant. Not only did they turn up with the truck but brought bug hotels for the children to make, they made a donation to our new minibus fund and gifted us with an ipad.

Advertisement

“All the children have been able to get involved with making the bug hotels.

The truck carrying the under the sea art designed by the students, Roger Johnson, Annie Lucas, Tony Strickland and Kathryn Lightbow of Lundy. Pic Jason Chadwick

“As all the children have different comprehension levels, some understood they were making homes for small animals while others just enjoyed the activity on a sensory level.

Advertisement

“The ipad is very important as it aids and develops communication for some of our pupils.”Back in 2021 the school launched a campaign to raise £20,000 for a new minibus which will allow more children to get out in the community.

Mr McPerson said: “We didn’t want to keep asking our parents as we know times are tough which is why we wanted to get businesses involved.

Advertisement

“This great donation from Lundy has got us closer to our target much quicker than if we had to do cake sales so we really appreciate that, thank you.”