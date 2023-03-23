High Peak schools enjoy unforgettable science fair thanks to local employers

More than 200 children took part in the event at Taddington & Priestcliffe Primary School on Friday, March 17, where pupils were joined for the day by fellow federation schools in Peak Dale and Dove Holes.

The event was organised by parent volunteer Luke Wilkinson with the support of a £700 grant from the British Science Association, which helped to bring in representatives from local employers in various science and technology professions to talk about their work.

Luke said: “The theme for this year’s Science Week was ‘Connections’, so we wanted to help children see the connection between the science they learn in school and the many different applications of science in the world around them.”

Farmer and government scientist Dr Amy Gyte talks to children about the cycle of nutrition between soil and agriculture.

The children were able to try out new activities as they worked their way around different stalls throughout the morning.

Among the speakers was James Roe, an engineer from Otter Controls in Buxton, who gave a demonstration using a blowtorch to show how bimetals switch off kettles and keep them safe, and Stuart Engall, an engineer at Rolls-Royce in Derby, who used balloons to show how jet engines propel aircraft in flight.

Perhaps the biggest crowdpullers were Aiden Theyer, Adam Townsend, Jemima Colclough, from Tarmac’s Tunstead quarry, who showed up with a JCB digger and spoke about how limestone is extracted and processed, and its everyday uses – the children were most surprised to learn that lime products are found in toothpaste.

There were also presentations from Dave Lydford, from Buxton’s Brick Corner Lego café, on experiments with weight and friction in toy racing cars, Shannon Danter and Hannah Epicheff from Archaeological Research Services on how science can aid new discoveries about the past, and Amy Gyte, a farmer and scientist at the Health and Safety Executive, on the cycle of nutrition between cows, grass and soil that produces the milk we drink.

Jemima Colclough from Tarmac shows children one of the loading shovels used the quarry limestone at the Tunstead site

Elsewhere, volunteers from Buxton Mountain Rescue gave an exhibition of their kit and talked about how the mechanics of friction and pulleys are used in safely rescuing injured people.

Lindsey Wakefield from Buxton Wild Weeks hosted a very hands-on nature table, and Frances Sussex from Transition Buxton spoke about the importance of the bilberry bee in the local ecosystem and Emily Turner from Peak Active Sport helped children learn about keeping their bodies healthy through diet and sport.

Reflecting on successful day, Elaine Chapman, head of school at Taddington, said: “It has been so exciting to see the children engage in brand new activities and experience such a hands-on way of learning about science.

“We were a little nervous about the combination of 200 children and a giant digger, but by the end of the fair it wasn't just the kids who left inspired, but also our colleagues across the three schools.”

James Roe, from Otter Controls, gave a demonstration of kettle safety switches.

She added: “This is what we all got into teaching for – the lightbulb moments and the smiles on faces. We are so grateful to all the organisations and individuals who gave their time to help make the event such a success.”

Volunteers from Buxton Mountain Rescue demonstrating some of their rescue equipment as they help children learn about the importance of keeping warm and dry

