St Mary's RC Primary, headteacher Patricia Chapman with year six pupils. Pic Jason Chadwick.

Saint Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy in New Mills has been named the 10th best small school in the Sunday Times 'Parent Power 2023: best UK schools guide and league table.

Headteacher Patricia Chapman said: “This is a huge achievement for us and we are over the moon!

Advertisement

"This recognition reflects all of the hard work done by our dedicated staff, who go above and beyond for every single child.

"This is also testament to the support we receive from our wonderful parents, carers, grandparents and friends of the school.”

She explained the league table was based on SATs results and since 2020 the school has been above the national average for writing outcomes for both Key Stage 1 and 2.

All pupils, including the most vulnerable and those who have special educational needs, are also above the national average in maths too.

Advertisement

Mrs Chapman said: “To think we have gone through numerous lockdowns and disrupted teaching and still managing to stay above the national average is a credit to the teachers and teaching assistants who work tirelessly for the children.”

Advertisement

The school on Longlands Road is a small school with only 128 children and classes are taught in mixed year groups, with nursery and reception together then years 1 and 2, years 3 and 4 and years 5 and 6.

Mrs Chapman says this benefits the pupils as younger children are exposed to a higher level of education earlier.

Advertisement

She said: “Every child matters to us and every child receives a full exposure to all aspects of learning.”

It’s not just grades which make the school a success, in recent years the school has been awarded silver from the Department of Education for reading, a mental health award, and a Derbyshire active schools award.

Advertisement

Mrs Chapman said: “On the last day of term the whole school downs tools and we get outside and go for a mental health walk and invite parents in too so we can all benefit from being outside and having some fun.

"The whole team works so hard for the children including the parents and carers so thank you to everyone who volunteers to read to the children or raise money for us too.”

Advertisement