New Mills School has come under fire for hosting a drag event during pride month and then for cancelling it. Pic Jason Chadwick.

New Mills School had invited students to dress in something colourful or with rainbows on Friday June, 16.

The non-uniform day was dubbed 'Drag 'n' Rainbows' and would have featured Sab Samuel, better known as Aida H Dee, who runs Drag Queen Story.

However following a backlash from parents the school has now cancelled the event.

Heather Watts, head teacher for New Mills School said: “As a school we want to support all our pupils and were happy to support our student LGBT group to organise the event planned for Friday, June, 16.

“Due to stories that have appeared in the national press I have now received a large number of emails, both supporting the event and expressing their concerns about the event.

“I have today taken the decision to cancel Friday’s event, to avoid any potential disruption to the school on that day, when many of our pupils will be taking GCSE exams.

“Although we support diversity, I have to consider the well-being of all our pupils and with a large number of students taking their exams I have to consider the potential impact of any distractions.

“I know that many of our pupils, staff and parents may be disappointed by this decision. I will be in discussion with our pupils, parents and staff, to seek their views on what alternative events we could organise in the future to celebrate Pride.”

However this news has not been well received by all parents.

Wibeke Pemberton said: “New Mills High School is not standing strong to support their LGBTQ students and have cancelled pride day due to media and parents complaints.

“As a mother of two students at the school who are in the LGBTQ community I am very disappointed in them cancelling - as are many students.