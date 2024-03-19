High Peak school has made ‘significant strides to improve the quality of education’, says Ofsted
Dove Holes Primary School was inspected by the education watchdog and many good points were highlighted about the school.
Caroline Poole, lead inspector, said: “The school has developed an ambitious curriculum with the needs of all pupils and mixed-age classes in mind. Plans begin in the early years.
“Across the curriculum, subject knowledge becomes increasingly complex and demanding over time.”
The report noted in most lessons there are opportunities for pupils to recall prior learning. Teachers check that pupils remember key knowledge before moving on to new learning.
Ms Poole said: “Teaching pupils to read fluently is a non-negotiable for the school.
“The ambition is for all pupils to ‘learn to read and to love to read’. Staff receive training to deliver the phonics programme with confidence.
“Children in the early years learn phonics right from the start. Pupils who find it more difficult to remember new sounds receive plenty of extra support.”
Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are included in all aspects of school life.
It was noted in the report teachers make sensible adaptations so that every pupil with SEND can access the curriculum.
However, the school is not meeting the ‘social and emotional needs of some pupils with SEND’ which Ofsted said can be a barrier to their learning and, on occasion, the learning of others.
The governors at the school were also praised for being ‘driven to fulfil their statutory duties by the moral purpose to get the education of every pupil right’.
Looking to the future the school, which was rated ‘good’, must now ensure the curriculum is consistently well implemented and to help pupils manage their feelings along with their social and emotional needs.
Head of school Sarah Bellicoso added: “I am extremely proud of this report which reflects what we have achieved at Dove over the last two years.
“It is testament to our wonderful staff, children, families, governors, federation team and all other stakeholders that we have continued to strive for improvement and been able to make huge leaps towards our inclusive and ambitious vision.
“This is only the beginning.”