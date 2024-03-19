Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dove Holes Primary School was inspected by the education watchdog and many good points were highlighted about the school.

Caroline Poole, lead inspector, said: “The school has developed an ambitious curriculum with the needs of all pupils and mixed-age classes in mind. Plans begin in the early years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Across the curriculum, subject knowledge becomes increasingly complex and demanding over time.”

Dove Holes School celebrate their recent Ofsted inspection results. Photo Jason Chadwick

The report noted in most lessons there are opportunities for pupils to recall prior learning. Teachers check that pupils remember key knowledge before moving on to new learning.

Ms Poole said: “Teaching pupils to read fluently is a non-negotiable for the school.

“The ambition is for all pupils to ‘learn to read and to love to read’. Staff receive training to deliver the phonics programme with confidence.

Advertisement

“Children in the early years learn phonics right from the start. Pupils who find it more difficult to remember new sounds receive plenty of extra support.”

Sarah Bellicoso, head of Dove Holes School. Photo Jason Chadwick

Advertisement

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are included in all aspects of school life.

It was noted in the report teachers make sensible adaptations so that every pupil with SEND can access the curriculum.

However, the school is not meeting the ‘social and emotional needs of some pupils with SEND’ which Ofsted said can be a barrier to their learning and, on occasion, the learning of others.

Advertisement

The governors at the school were also praised for being ‘driven to fulfil their statutory duties by the moral purpose to get the education of every pupil right’.

Looking to the future the school, which was rated ‘good’, must now ensure the curriculum is consistently well implemented and to help pupils manage their feelings along with their social and emotional needs.

Advertisement

Head of school Sarah Bellicoso added: “I am extremely proud of this report which reflects what we have achieved at Dove over the last two years.

“It is testament to our wonderful staff, children, families, governors, federation team and all other stakeholders that we have continued to strive for improvement and been able to make huge leaps towards our inclusive and ambitious vision.