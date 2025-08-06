High Peak nursery jumps from good to outstanding after Ofsted inspection
The education watchdog visited The Kid COmpany in Chapel-en-le-Frith and awarded the early years setting the highest grade for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and its leadership and management.
Andrea Dickinson, managing partner, for The Kid Company LLP, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome.
“We are incredibly proud of the children and the help of their wonderful families, whose collaboration and active involvement in their children’s learning has been instrumental in making this achievement possible.”
Inspector Kate Scheel, said: “Children enter the nursery full of enthusiasm and excitement to begin their day.
“Staff have a deep and insightful knowledge of every child in their care.”
The report noted staff have ‘extremely high expectations’ for children's behaviour and support them through ‘excellent role-modelling and sensitive guidance’ and children consistently use polite manners and show respect and appreciation for one another and the natural world.
Ms Scheel said: “Inspirational leaders and managers ensure staff are highly motivated and strive to achieve the highest standards.
“Children become immersed in an array of high-quality learning experiences.
“From a young age, they learn to count objects with confidence, progressing to mastering concepts such as early addition and subtraction.”
In the report it stated children ‘excel in their ability to convey meaning to others through written communication’.
Ms Scheel described the children as ‘highly confident and skilled communicators’.
She said: “They benefit from a language-rich environment and high-quality interactions with staff.”
Their physical development is ‘incredibly well supported through a wide variety of challenging and engaging experiences’ the report states.
Ms Scheel said: “All children, including children with special educational needs and/or disabilities, reach their full potential as they receive the highest levels of care and support.”
Andrea added: “Our exceptional staff are deeply passionate about Early Years education.
“They dedicate themselves each day to ensure that every child makes the best possible progress, preparing them for the next stage of their learning.
“We are proud to say, 100 per cent of children will leave TKC for school, having achieved progress beyond their expected developmental stage and age.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.