High Peak nursery jumps from good to outstanding after Ofsted inspection

Top marks have been awarded to a nursery in the High Peak which has been rated as outstanding in all areas following an Ofsted inspection.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education watchdog visited The Kid COmpany in Chapel-en-le-Frith and awarded the early years setting the highest grade for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and its leadership and management.

Andrea Dickinson, managing partner, for The Kid Company LLP, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud of the children and the help of their wonderful families, whose collaboration and active involvement in their children’s learning has been instrumental in making this achievement possible.”

Outstanding ofsted for The Kid Company Derbyshire in Chapel en le Frith. Photo Brian Eyree

Inspector Kate Scheel, said: “Children enter the nursery full of enthusiasm and excitement to begin their day.

“Staff have a deep and insightful knowledge of every child in their care.”

The report noted staff have ‘extremely high expectations’ for children's behaviour and support them through ‘excellent role-modelling and sensitive guidance’ and children consistently use polite manners and show respect and appreciation for one another and the natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Scheel said: “Inspirational leaders and managers ensure staff are highly motivated and strive to achieve the highest standards.

“Children become immersed in an array of high-quality learning experiences.

“From a young age, they learn to count objects with confidence, progressing to mastering concepts such as early addition and subtraction.”

In the report it stated children ‘excel in their ability to convey meaning to others through written communication’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Scheel described the children as ‘highly confident and skilled communicators’.

She said: “They benefit from a language-rich environment and high-quality interactions with staff.”

Their physical development is ‘incredibly well supported through a wide variety of challenging and engaging experiences’ the report states.

Ms Scheel said: “All children, including children with special educational needs and/or disabilities, reach their full potential as they receive the highest levels of care and support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea added: “Our exceptional staff are deeply passionate about Early Years education.

“They dedicate themselves each day to ensure that every child makes the best possible progress, preparing them for the next stage of their learning.

“We are proud to say, 100 per cent of children will leave TKC for school, having achieved progress beyond their expected developmental stage and age.”