High Peak GCSE students among top performers at King's School

Sporting all-rounder Georgiana Sanders, 16, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, who plays for both the King’s hockey and netball teams, got two 9s, three 8s, three 7s and two 6s and will study Business, Chemistry and Geography in King’s Sixth Form.

Duke of Edinburgh gold award candidate Ben Shone, 16, also from Chapel got a stunning ten 9s and one 8 and will take Maths,Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics at A Level.

Ben Willock, 16, from Tegg’s Nose, got an 8, three 7s, four sixes, a five and a four and will take English Literature, Economics and Spanish at A Level with a view to reading Law. And Madi Baxter got a clean sweep of eleven 9s. A national league netball player, Madi will take Chemistry, Biology, Maths and Psychology A Levels in King’s Sixth Form.

King's School students celebrate their GCSE results

Proud King's School Macclesfield Head of Foundation, Jason Slack, heralded his GCSE students as world-beaters.

"To produce such a stunning set of results with everything that has been thrown at them is nothing short of amazing," he said. "Now that we are back to normal schooling, people forget that this cohort started their courses in the middle of the COVID pandemic. Not only did they have to work on-line at home, but there was quite a lot of confusion among the exam boards about what was on the curriculum.

"This group has shown not only fabulous academic talent, but wonderful resilience, emotional resolve and strong character. They are going to be world beaters."

King's GCSE results, like their A Level results, were significantly up on the last set of non-teacher assessed results from 2019.