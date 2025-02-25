High Peak dance school competes at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom

En Pointe School of Dancing was only established 6 months ago so most of the students have only been dancing for a short time. Dance Teacher Miss Honey says “I’m so proud of all my students they all gave 100% and competed against advanced dancers in the Set Routine section of the competition. Most sections had between 25-50 entries. So it is even more of an achievement that we won some 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th places”

One student, Albie aged 8 said “I was really nervous before the competition, and then I saw my dancing friends and Miss Honey and I had the best time. I loved dancing where the Strictly Come Dancing stars danced, it was so much fun”

Annie aged 9 says "When I heard about the competition at Blackpool I was so excited and just had to do it, I couldn't wait. The whole day was amazing and I learnt a lot from other dancers too. I cannot wait for more competitions."

Parents didn’t miss out at the chance to dance at the Ballroom as there is a highly anticipated Parents dance section. Miss Honey says “Jo, one of our parents danced in the parents section and won 3rd place for Set Dance and 4th place for Freestyle. Jo said “It was a fantastic experience and I would love to do more. It was brilliant that the event organizers and Miss Honey made my Autistic daughter feel so welcomed and involved in the competition and she won a 1st and 3rd place”

Miss Honey says “We had such an amazing time that we’ve already made plans for another competition in a few months time. I pride myself on being inclusive so competitions are open to all students at En Pointe School of Dancing”

Some of En Pointe's younger students looking very happy with their trophies.

Willow 4th place for Freestyle

Esmee 1st place for Freestyle