High Peak branded an ‘NHS dental desert’ - as MP Robert Largan says ‘a serious drive is needed’ to recruit new dentists

The High Peak has been branded a ‘dental desert’ by the High Peak Labour candidate – as MP Robert Largan says ‘a serious drive is needed’ to recruit new dentists.

Serious drive needed to tackle the dental desert which is the High Peak. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

New figures revealed by Labour candidate Jon Pearce claim that no dental surgeries in High Peak are currently accepting any new adult patients.

He said: “So many local residents have contacted me about not being able to find an NHS dentist or being forced to go private. I’ve heard stories of families having to wait to find an NHS dentist.”

He says the collapse of NHS dentistry has left millions of patients across Britain unable to get an appointment when they need one. Analysis of patient survey data suggests that last year, nationally 4.75 million people were either told there were no appointments available or the practice wasn’t taking on new patients, when they last tried to book an appointment.

Wes Streeting MP, Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary said: “Patients in High Peak are finding it impossible to see a dentist, with some having to resort to DIY dentistry.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan agrees the situation has become dire.

He said: “There is a real challenge facing NHS dentistry locally and across the country.

“A big part of the problem is that there are simply not enough NHS dentists.

“We need a serious drive to improve both the recruitment and the retention of dentists.

“The Government is investing £3billion into NHS dentistry and setting up new centres of dental development to train more dentists.”

Mr Largan said he is working with Ministers on a Dentistry Recovery Plan, which will focus on improving access for new patients, and ensuring that dentists are better incentivised to deliver NHS dentistry.

He added: “Dentistry is an issue I care about deeply. I have given speeches about it in Parliament and I have been working locally with NHS England, Derbyshire NHS and local dental practices. I’ve also been having meetings with NHS dentists from outside the High Peak about them setting up new practices locally and have been working to try and help them find suitable premises."