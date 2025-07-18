Heartwarming class pictures as High Peak children wave goodbye to primary school

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:37 BST
It's almost the end of the summer term in the High Peak – with just days left until Year 6 pupils say goodbye to their former classmates and get ready for ‘big school’.

We’ve been along to schools acrosss the area to capture this special moment in time in the lives of local children.

See who you can spot in these heartwarming class photos

Burbage Primary School.

1. School Leavers

Burbage Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

Whaley Bridge primary school

2. Schoool Leavers

Whaley Bridge primary school Photo: Brian Eyre

Harpur Hill Primary School

3. School Leavers

Harpur Hill Primary School Photo: Harpur Hill Primary School

Buxworth Primary School

4. School Leavers

Buxworth Primary School Photo: Buxworth Primary School

