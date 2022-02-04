Free hair and beauty appointments on offer at Buxton's Devonshire Dome

Free hair and beauty appointments are available at the Devonshire Dome in Buxton on Monday

Apprentices working in the salon at Buxton and Leek College will be offering free appointments as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Treatments available are: mini manicure, back massage, shampoo and blow dry and hair consultations, and customers can simply turn up between 10am and 2pm and choose their treatments on a first come, first served basis.

During the celebrations, college apprentices will also be hosting a special award-ceremony dinner to celebrate “pandemic heroes” (nominated by the community). Catering and hospitality apprentices will be serving a delicious three-course meal, demonstrating their excellent skills.

A free childcare training course and a free breakfast event for businesses looking to find out more about hiring an apprentice, is also available to the public.

And for anyone interested in starting an apprenticeship, a range of apprenticeship jobs are now available on the college website.