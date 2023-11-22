A nursery in the High Peak which was flooded has seen staff working around the clock to get ready for its first community open day.

Three weeks ago staff returned after the weekend to Busy Bunnies Day Nursery in Birch Vale and were met with a flood after a pipe burst.

Staff are still working hard to get everything ready for their first community Christmas open event on December, 2.

Manager Zoe Cole said: “A burst pipe flooded the entire downstairs it was ankle deep of water everywhere.

Busy Bunnies staff pictured after their good Ofsted report in the autumn are dealing with a flood at the nursery. Photo Brian Eyre

“Parents rely on us so they can go to work so we haven’t closed but we have had to quickly rethink how we operate.”

This summer a huge cohort of preschool children left the nursery to go to school meaning there was space for all the children to be together upstairs.

Zoe said: “We’ve got babies and toddlers in the preschool room and they are all loving it.

“They are just having fun and enjoying being in a different room.

A burst pipe caused a flood at a nursery in the High Peak. Photo submitted

“We’ve been on more walks and had lots of outside adventures as we can’t go downstairs.”

While the children are adapting well to the situation it has been stressful for Zoe and her team.

She said: “The hardest part has been finding tradesmen at such short notice.

“We needed everything, new floors, new kitchen, and new furniture.

“We are covered by insurance but that hasn’t paid out yet as they need to check everything first which I completely understand.

“The business and savings has paid for things until the money comes back in and so far I think we are up to £34,000 on repairs which is a huge amount of money.

“It’s chaos at the minute but my team of amazing girls are making it less stressful.

“We planned our first Christmas community open day for a couple of weeks and it is a race against the clock to be ready for it but everyone is working so hard to ensure we are ready for then.”