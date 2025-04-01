First Steps Nursery celebrates outstanding Ofsted report

First Steps Nursery staff with the children celebrating.

First Steps Nursery (New Mills) Ltd in High Peak is a 'warm, welcoming and focused nursery' where 'children make strong progress in all areas of their learning' says Ofsted.

Ofsted has rated First Steps Nursery (New Mills) Ltd outstanding in all areas of effectiveness following their inspection on February 14 2025.

Within the report Ofsted acknowledge that staff support children to develop the attitudes, skills and knowledge that equip them well for their future. They set high expectations for all those in their care through a systematic, exciting and well-planned curriculum.

Ofsted state that staff have strong bonds with children and their families.

At First Steps Nursery there is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.

Owner and Manager Sheila Worthington and her team ensure children's individual needs are being met through support and high quality education.

The Ofsted report expresses and highlights the outstanding provision in which the nursery provides.