Pupils exceeded the national average in art, Spanish, French, computer science, psychology and design technology, says Buxton Community School headteacher on GCSE results day.

Students have been celebrating at Buxton Community School after collecting their results. Headteacher Sam Jones said: “We are again thrilled to be celebrating some fantastic GCSE and level 2 vocational results.

“Every year we are always so proud of the achievements of our students. “These results are testament to their drive and determination. The performance in a number of subjects such as; art, Spanish, French, computer science, psychology and design technology have exceeded the national average and we have also had some exceptional individual performances.”

Student Ludo gained eight grade 9s and two grade 8s, while Isabel achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s and three grade 6s.

Students celebrating excellent GCSE results. Photo BCS

Barny earned a grade 9, six grade 8s, one grade 7 and two grade 6s, Bella also secured a grade 9, as well as six grade 8s, a grade 7 and two grade 6s.

Ava celebrated after gaining two grade 9s, two 8s, four 7s and two grade 6s, while Millie also secured a 9 as well as five 8s, a 7 and three 6s.

Charlie achieved four grade 8s, five 7s and a 5. Nina has taken home three 8s, five 7s and two 6s.

Other top students include Rosie with four grade 8s, three 7s and three 6s and Eden with a grade 9, two 8s, four 7s, two 6s and a grade 5.

Congratulations are in order for this Buxton Community School pupil. Photo BCS

Mrs Jones said: “We are enormously pleased with the achievements of Emily, Jennifer, Eloise, Henry, Gabriel, Jed, Jacob and Skip all of whom made exceptional progress.

“We have a wide range of post 16 destinations with students off to Reaseheath College, The Army, The British Racing College, Football Academies, local colleges and a number of apprenticeships have been secured.

“We are very excited that so many of our students are staying on with us at BCS Sixth Form and we wish all of our students the best of luck wherever it is they are going next – we are so proud of everything they have achieved at BCS.”

For anyone wanting to attend the sixth form, contact the school’s head of Sixth form, Jackie Cruse on [email protected]