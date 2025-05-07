Fairfield school ‘really cares about its pupils’, says Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fairfield Infant and Nursery School has been praised by Ofsted and graded as good in all areas.

The education watchdog visited the school at the end of March and the report, which is now out, says pupils are happy and feel safe.

Donna Chambers, lead inspector, said: “In response to outcomes in the phonics screening check, the school has changed its approach.

“A new scheme has been implemented, and some staff have accessed appropriate training. Children begin learning to read as soon as they start in the Reception Year.

Co acting heads Sarah Hewitt and Sarah Humpleby with some children from Fairfield Infant and Nursery School, celebrate their good Ofsted report. Photo Brian Eyre

“In early years, staff focus on developing language.

“They encourage children to talk in full sentences and model how this should be done.

“Consequently, children develop their own communication skills.

“This continues through the school, where pupils reflect on key vocabulary and include relevant words in their explanations.”

The report noted teachers swiftly identify pupils’ needs and they adapt learning well, for example through adult support and practical activities.

The school checks how well pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are learning the intended curriculum and they achieve well.

Ms Chambers said: “Pupils engage in practical learning experiences which excite them. “There is an animated buzz across the school.

“Pupils attend well. The school’s expectations of pupils’ behaviour are high.

“Pupils behave well in class.

“Staff ensure that pupils are supported effectively when they struggle to manage their own behaviour.”

Reflecting on the good report, acting headteacher Sarah Humpleby, who is sharing the role with Sarah Hewitt, said: “It’s a wonderful report and recognises the journey of improvement we have been on and we are so proud of the staff and the students.

“For us it was great to see the relationships between children and parents highlighted, we are a small school and very much like a family.

“We have an exciting and engaging curriculum and we are inclusive too and it was great to see all these points reflected in the report.”

To celebrate the Ofsted inspection being over the children were called into an assembly the day after and were told they could have a morning of play.

Sarah added: “We had children from Year 2 going back to nursery and nursery children up in reception and Year 1 it was lovely and just the reset the teachers and children needed.”