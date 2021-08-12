'Exceptional' GCSE results for pupils at Buxton's St Thomas More School

On results day, St Thomas More (STM) celebrated students’ success as they were reunited for one last time to appreciate what they had achieved.

Headteacher David Redfern said: "The class of 2021 have made exceptional progress and this is down to the hard work and commitment of each and every student throughout what was not only a difficult year but past couple of years.

“They have really earned each and every grade they have been awarded. From catch-up sessions, attendance at live lessons throughout lockdown, to an intense three-week period of assessments and internal exams, STM students have been fully committed to making the most of Year 11 and achieving the very best GCSEs possible.”

St Thomas More Pupils celebrate their GCSE results day

A number of students have achieved the very top grades, including Caitlyn Bassett, Dom Cusco, Bea Davis, Ellie Blair, Freddie Evans, Luke Fairs and Esme Hall.

Pupil Caitlin Bassett said: "I’m so pleased with my results, I couldn’t be happier. Thank you to all the teachers. All the hard work has finally paid off."

A significant number of students also made fantastic progress and performed extremely well, being awarded grades significantly above their target grade in many subjects. These included Casey Peyton, Charlie Wallis, Anthony Chim, George Mycock and Charlie Pattison.

Mr Redfern added: “We as a community can be proud of the young people in Buxton overcoming challenges who not only paved the way for their own success but become beacons of light for the future.”

