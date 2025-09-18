The University of Derby – Buxton's Apprenticeship provision has seen staggering growth in its enrolments with an increase of 40.5per cent over the last year.

Further establishing itself as a leading provider of Further Education in North Derbyshire, retention remains high across full-time study programmes at both the Derby and Buxton campuses.

Dr Sarah Charles, Director of the Insitute of Education and Skills, said: “The University of Derby – Buxton is committed to providing quality further education in North Derbyshire, with a provision designed to equip students with the desirable industry skills employers are looking for. We’re proud to already be seeing the growth we set out to create.”

The growth, the university says, comes as no surprise as programmes at the FE arm of the University of Derby are consistently producing pass rates of 100 per cent, and now students from across multiple counties have kickstarted their vocational journeys either on apprenticeships, or on Level 2 and Level 3 programmes.

Enrolment figures soar for the University of Derby – Buxton (UoDB). Photo Jason Chadwick

The increase in student numbers naturally follows a growing list of achievements at UoDB. From securing Ofsted good, to their commercial bistro, Harpurs, being awarded an AA Rosette and becoming one of only twelve Craft Guild of Chefs accredited FE training providers nationally.

Brand new courses are also being offered for 2026, bringing exciting new opportunities for young people to Derbyshire.

The further education centre, based in the Devonshire Dome, now offer Level 2 Early Years Practitioner (T Level Foundation pathway), and an NCFE Level 3 Sport & Exercise Science, with a wider range going through validation.

A university spokesperson said: “With more young people looking to learn on the job, apprenticeships are becoming increasingly popular – but they’re not just for school leavers.

“Available to anyone over the age of 16, apprenticeships are a great way to upskill in your current role or start an entirely new career.” There are six start points for apprenticeships throughout the year, and the next is on November, 3.

The UoDB still has limited availability on certain courses for the 2025 academic year and there is an open day on Saturday September, 27.

To register visit buxton.derby.ac.uk/our-events/