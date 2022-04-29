Double the reason to celebrate at Buxton nursery

Serpentine Nursery School opened its doors in 1982 and now 40 years on the ethos of the early years setting has not changed.

Founder Deborah Dillon said: “I started the nursery in March 1982. I was teacher trained with experience in the youngest age groups and I wanted the best education for my children then aged four and two.

"We started as a pre-school just in the mornings and the days rapidly expanded to full days. There was no other early years education available in the town then.

Serpentine Nursery 40th anniversary with founder Deborah Dillon

“We pride ourselves on our teamwork and capacity for hard work and fun, when you hear staff giggling and laughing along with the children then we know it’s a good day."

The nursery has provided a training placement for Early Years educators from Buxton and Leek College since 1982. It has also taken on apprentices regularly and some of those staff are still at the Burlington Road setting.

Deborah said: “We had a wonderful team then as now, qualified enthusiastic teachers who shared the vision of excellent Early Years education and their input was highly valued. “Seeing ‘our children’ have successes reported by the local schools and meeting them in their jobs and careers now has been great.”

Earlier this month Ofsted published its report following a recent inspection of the nursery and gave it the top grade of outstanding.

Inspector Judith Rayner said: “Leaders and managers have sustained an excellent approach to ensuring all children achieve and reach their full potential.”

Deborah said: “We have never fallen below the top grade which shows the standard of care we deliver every day.

"We have an ongoing reputation for providing our excellent qualified staff with training in everything from First Aid and Food Hygiene to the challenges of outdoor play, forest school, swimming and specific training to meet SEN needs.”