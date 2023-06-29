'Disappointment' as Buxton school stops community groups using sports hall

Protesters outside St Thomas More School who use the sports hall facilities but from the end of July will not be able to use the school and need to find alternative arrangements. Pic submitted

From the end of July all the community groups which use St Thomas More sports facilities will have to find alternative arrangements with one group saying this was so ‘disappointing’.

Caroline Clay from the Buxton Pickleballers said: “This leaves us and many other community groups nowhere to enjoy our sports and hobbies.

“I understand it was a big part of the planning application that the sports hall would be let out for community use. We feel even if they have no legal obligation there is definitely a social obligation.

“You can imagine how disappointed we all are.”

Pickleball is a relatively new sport but one which is increasing in popularity. The Buxton group started with just six players, playing at Buxton Community School and within 10 months they have grown to 68 members with more than 15 on the waiting list.

Caroline said: “The lack of facilities in Buxton is now increasing.

“We have already lost the Fairfield Centre, which closed almost three years ago following a fire.

“Part of the centre has re-opened but the sports facilities remain closed which include the sports hall and squash courts which is where we would play.

“It is a total disgrace that Derbyshire County Council has allowed the centre to be closed for so long.”

Some of the other groups which meet at St Thomas More include, Bowmen of the Peak; Celeste Dance; Peak District Music Centres; badminton; taekwondo; walking football and basketball.

Caroline said: “The government has numerous policies in place to reduce obesity, combat spiralling mental health issues, encourage the older generation to keep active and yet here we are in Buxton with little or no opportunity to play indoor sport.”

Kevin Gritton, chief executive of the St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust, said "The difficult decision to end lettings at St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy has not been taken lightly.

“The disappointing recent Ofsted outcome and the challenges in teacher recruitment, that reflects a national picture around recruitment, means that the school must focus on delivering high quality teaching and learning.

“The task of managing lettings and the health and safety responsibilities that go alongside this is something that the school sadly doesn’t have capacity for currently.

"We continue to advertise for a site manager at the school who, if appointed, would give us greater options to reintroduce lettings over time.

“A number of groups have intimated offering volunteer time to maintain lettings but due to insurance requirements and the complexities of the school site this would not be feasible as overall control and liabilities remain the school’s responsibility.

“As such, maintaining lettings requires a trained school employee.