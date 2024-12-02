Derbyshire's 12 highest-rated state secondary schools - based on pupil development and more

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:12 BST

These schools are some of the county’s most exceptional performers 📜

Parents of 2025’s upcoming primary school leavers may already be starting to think ahead, about which secondary school might be the right fit for their child.

It’s not long now until we know how secondary schools and their pupils across England performed in the most recent exam season - although the government has warned there has been a little delay with the official statistics this year. But in the meantime, there is still plenty of information out there for families weighing up the different secondary school options in their patch.

We’ve created a league table of state-funded secondary schools across the Derby and Derbyshire council areas, using their most recently-available ‘Progress 8’ scores (currently for the 2022/23 school year, until this year’s data has been finalised and published). This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which helps determine how quickly students at any particular school are learning and progressing compared to peers from similar primary schools nationwide. Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve selected only schools with ‘above average’ scores - or better.

All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were all found to either meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 12 schools from across Derbyshire that topped the chart:

This is a secondary school and sixth form in Littleover, Derby. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it had a high Progress 8 score of 0.53 - placing it in the ‘well above average’ band, the highest one available.

1. Littleover Community School

This is a secondary school and sixth form in Littleover, Derby. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it had a high Progress 8 score of 0.53 - placing it in the ‘well above average’ band, the highest one available. | Google

Photo Sales
Brookfield is a secondary school and sixth form to the west of Chesterfield, Derbyshire. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it too had a great Progress 8 score of 0.50 - also ‘well above average’.

2. Brookfield Community School

Brookfield is a secondary school and sixth form to the west of Chesterfield, Derbyshire. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it too had a great Progress 8 score of 0.50 - also ‘well above average’. | Google

Photo Sales
Parkside is a secondary school in Boythorpe, Chesterfield, also formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it too had a Progress 8 score of 0.48 - or ‘above average’.

3. Parkside Community School

Parkside is a secondary school in Boythorpe, Chesterfield, also formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it too had a Progress 8 score of 0.48 - or ‘above average’. | Google

Photo Sales
Landau Forte is a secondary school and sixth form in Derby, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.40 - marking it as ‘above average’.

4. Landau Forte College

Landau Forte is a secondary school and sixth form in Derby, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.40 - marking it as ‘above average’. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireDerbySchoolsParentsSecondary school pupilsBoost
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice