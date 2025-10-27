2 . Dove Holes C of E Primary School - Good

Inspected January 2024 The school has high expectations for pupils’ behaviour. These expectations are underpinned by the school values of love, others, forgiveness, truth and perseverance.The school has developed an ambitious curriculum with the needs of all pupils and mixed-age classes in mind. Plans begin in the early years. It is clear how children’s learning in their first year at school provides a firm foundation for later years. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are included in all aspects of school life. Photo: google maps