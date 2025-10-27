Inspected December 2022 Pupils enjoy learning at this school. Parents and carers, staff and pupils talk of an inclusive, family atmosphere. Leaders have high expectations of all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils behave calmly in lessons. Leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum to help pupils develop their knowledge of the subjects they study.placeholder image
Check out all the Ofsted schools rated 'good' in the High Peak and Hope Valley

By Lucy Ball
Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:42 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 15:58 GMT
The deadline to apply for a child’s place at school is October 31 so we have done a round up of all the good schools in the High Peak and Hope Valley as graded by Ofsted.

Check out the list and see how your school has been graded.

This information has been taken from Ofsted’s website and is in no particular order.

1. Taxal and Fernilee CofE Primary School - Good

Inspected May 2023 Pupils enjoy coming to school. The staff care for all pupils. Pupils learn how to keep safe. They know that they can talk to a trusted adult if they need to. Pupils like being with their friends in school. They are kind to each other, and they respect all staff. Photo: google maps

2. Dove Holes C of E Primary School - Good

Inspected January 2024 The school has high expectations for pupils’ behaviour. These expectations are underpinned by the school values of love, others, forgiveness, truth and perseverance.The school has developed an ambitious curriculum with the needs of all pupils and mixed-age classes in mind. Plans begin in the early years. It is clear how children’s learning in their first year at school provides a firm foundation for later years. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are included in all aspects of school life. Photo: google maps

3. Earl Sterndale CofE Primary School - Good

Inspected December 2024 Pupils are at the heart of this warm and nurturing primary school. This is perfectly summarised by one pupil, who said, ‘If you need a friend, this is a good place to be.’ Pupils enjoy coming to school because they feel well cared for and supported. Staff know each pupil well. Pupils trust that any concerns or worries will be listened to and addressed by the attentive adults around them. Photo: google maps

4. Burbage Primary School - Good

Inspected September 2023 The school has high expectations of its pupils. The curriculum has recently been redesigned so that pupils learn and remember more. There is a range of school clubs that pupils can join. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well cared for. Pupils’ personal development is of a high priority. Photo: google maps

