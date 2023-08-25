Students, parents and teachers have all been celebrating ‘brilliant’ GCSE results at Chapel High.

The school said it was brilliant to welcome their year 11 students and many of their parents into school, for the rite of passage that is opening their GCSE results with their friends.

Headteacher Simon Grieves said: “The recent media coverage suggesting a return to 2019 pre-pandemic grading makes these results even more worthy of celebration, we’ve had some brilliant student performances across the ability range.

“These students have shown resilience and a real determination to succeed; this, coupled with the support of staff who have gone above and beyond, means that students are reaping the rewards today.

Although when students arrived at the school on Long Lane everyone was on edge say the school but it quickly became clear that these students’ hard work had paid off and ‘many struggled to contain their emotions as the reality of their success sank in with some superb results that will open doors to the next stage of their education or training’.

Mr Grieves said: “As a school we are proud of a very strong performance in the important core subjects of English, maths and science.

“At a time when the national picture shows a narrowing of subjects offered to students, we’re delighted that our students have succeeded in a wide range of options, for example results are well above average in all three of the foreign languages that we offer.”

He added: “Seeing students and parents celebrating results today makes the hard work of the whole staff team here worthwhile.