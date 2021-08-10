Buxton teenager thanks teaching staff at Stockport Grammar School after receiving A Level results

A Buxton student has thanked his teachers at Stockport Grammar School after receiving fantastic A Level results.

By Lucy Ball
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 2:51 pm

Overall, 86 per cent of pupils at the school have achieved grades A* to B and 58 per cent at A* and A.

And Buxton student Oliver Ensor-Adams bagged four superb A* grades and will now head off to university.

A Level students at Stockport Grammar School celebrate results day

Headmaster Dr Paul Owen said: “Our A Level students have worked incredibly hard and I have been hugely impressed by the academic ambition and determination they have shown throughout their time at SGS.

"Their commitment and the dedication of their teachers has enabled them to achieve the highest academic standards and to develop their wider talents to the full.

"Throughout their Sixth Form years, their support for the SGS community, their ambition and their resilience have shone through in the most difficult of circumstances.

"They have become well deserved role models for the younger pupils. I wish them every success as they look forward to starting their courses at prestigious universities across the country.”

A Level students at Stockport Grammar School celebrate results day

Oliver Ensor-Adams is now heading off to Durham University following his 4 A*s in Chemistry, Further Maths, Maths and Physics.

Oliver has also been involved in the Model United Nations and playing music during his time at the school.

He thanked the staff for their hard work over the last two years and said: “The teaching staff at SGS are the best.”

Several pupils from the sixth form have secured places at Cambridge University while others will be going to Bristol to study medicine or aero-engineering.

