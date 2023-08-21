Buxton students celebrate top A-level grades at Macclesfield private school

Last week saw the day of reckoning for A-level students across High Peak, and three whose studies have taken them a little further afield over the past two years brought home results to be especially proud of.

As staff at the private King’s School, in Macclesfield, tallied up the results on Thursday, August 17, almost 50 per cent of all grades were either A* or A, 80 per cent of grades were at least a B and a third of students scoring three As or above, including seven who got three A*s.

Among that impressive haul was a trio of Buxton youngsters who excelled in and out of the classroom during their time at the school, and can now look forward to the next steps with confidence.

Orienteering champion Ben O’Donnell, 18, hopes to become a biochemical engineer and is heading to St Anne’s College at the University of Oxford to study biology after scoring A*s in maths, biology, chemistry and an Extended Project Qualification.

From left, Buxton boys Ben O’Donnell, Xavier Moore and Toby Denton celebrate their A-level results. (Photo: Michael Carter/King's School)

Toby Denton, 18, gained three A*s in chemistry, biology and Spanish, and has secured a place at the University of Sheffield to study medicine. A keen rugby player, Toby also earned a gold Duke of Edinburgh award while at King’s, helping him stand out in the competitive field he is entering on the way to one day being a doctor.

Another rugby star and gold Duke of Edinburgh Award winner Xavier Moore, 18, was celebrating after gaining As in history and biology and a B in chemistry.

Jason Slack, head of the school foundation, was delighted and paid tribute to the students, highlighting their work ethic and commitment.

He said: “This cohort have worked exceptionally hard and thoroughly deserve these wonderful results. To consistently perform at the highest level requires sustained commitment and these students have demonstrated that they have what it takes.