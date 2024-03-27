Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year, ten-year-old Lily Heywood completed 60 miles of hiking, 60 miles of running, 60 miles of cycling, swam 60 lengths, ran the Media city 5k in Manchester and climbed Mount Snowdon at 3,560ft.

She raised more than £8,500 for The Christie in Manchester where her dad Matt was being treated for melanoma skin cancer. Now, 15 pupils in Year 6 at St Anne’s Primary School are following in Lily’s footsteps and taking on their own challenges with the target of raising £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily said: “Last year my daddy inspired me to help make a difference, this year I hope to inspire my school friends to help raise money once again for The Christie.

Buxton school girl Lily Heywood who raised £8,500 for The Christie last year has inspired pals to also fundraise for the cancer hospital. Photo submitted

“We have all chosen a challenge that is inspired by the number 60. We will be running, swimming, hiking, cycling, giving up sweets and chocolate and lots more. We all hope you can help us raise vital funds for the hospital that saved my daddy and helps thousands of people each and every year.”

The 60 Christie’s fundraising challenge is aimed at schools and is centred on the figure 60 because that is the average distance a patient travels for cancer treatment in the UK.

Pupil Freya, aged 11, said: “My challenge is hiking and I want to do 60 miles so I can help people who need it.” Fellow student Charlie said: “I started my challenge in March and we are all aiming to be finished in September. I am cycling and the longest ride I’ve done so far is 12 miles with my dad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily’s dad Matt was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma in 2021 but following surgery and treatment he is now in remission and took on his own fundraising challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I didn’t know how it would be received by her friends, but the response was incredible, what a fantastic group of kids, a credit to their school, teachers and their amazing parents. We have a chance to do something special and the children have jumped in feet first with all the enthusiasm in the world.”