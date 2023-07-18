Buxton school unveils new all-weather shelter thanks to £20,000 donation

Fairfield Endowed CofE Junior School in Buxton, on Boarstones Lane, has replaced its entrance canopy with a bigger structure which will allow children to play and learn in all conditions, and offer shelter to community groups using the site all year round.

It follows a £20,000 donation from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund (LCF), a tax credit scheme set up to benefit communities affected by the company’s environmental footprint, with the remainder of the cost met by the school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Headteacher Jayne Mercer said: “We thank Tarmac for their contribution in making this dream become a reality. The canopy provides additional learning space for the school and its community partners. The children are currently enjoying alfresco dining as well as having fun in their PE whilst keeping dry at the same time.

Tarmac's Tunstead environmental coordinator Josie Shereston officially opened the canopy at Faifield Junior School's recent awards ceremony. (Photo: Sarah Dakin/Tarmac)

“This also proved to be a fantastic space during Buxton Wild week where the children and local volunteers came together for various activities. Our community partners are also making use of the space for both sporting events and public relation activities. Thank you, Tarmac.”

The school is used by local kickboxing and football clubs and free cookery classes, as well as drop-in surgeries for local councillors and police community support officers.

The canopy, completed last month, means there is now space to hold bigger events in future, starting over the summer holidays.

Advertisement

David Wilson, a senior manager at Tarmac’s nearby Tunstead quarry, said: “We were really pleased we could support the building of this new canopy at Fairfield Endowed CofE Junior School through the Tarmac Communities Landfill Fund.

The canopy will provide an all-weather shelter for school activities and community events. (Photo: Sarah Dakin/Tarmac)

Advertisement

“In the Peak District, we have beautiful rolling hills and valleys, but that does mean we can face some weather extremes at times. So, we’re sure the new space for children to learn and play outside all year round will be much appreciated, as well as providing an extra space for events outside school hours for the whole community.”

For information on booking the canopy area, see fairfield-jun.derbyshire.sch.uk/about-us/community.

Tarmac donates around £1million to approved community and environmental projects each year via the LCF. For details on eligibility and how to apply for grants, see www.entrust.org.uk or email [email protected]