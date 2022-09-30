Buxton school raises £10,000 for new playground equipment

After a year of fundraising and donations from many local businesses, Fairfield Infant and Nursery School officially opened its new trim trail and football area at the start of September.

Charlotte Drake, class teacher and PE co-ordinator at the school said: “The children and staff of Fairfield Infant and Nursery School have had a very exciting start back to the new school year.

“The children now have a stimulating environment in which to play and develop their confidence and gross motor skills.

Children at Fairfield Infant and Nursery School playing on the new equipment they raised funds for. Pic submitted

"It is so lovely to see so many children enjoying themselves at playtime and lunchtime.

"They are loving exploring the equipment and it is great to see them taking turns with their friends and being more active. I can’t wait to get the second phase of our project up and running.”

The school, with help from parents and the community raised over £10,000 in just over 12 months.

All children in school took part in a sponsored mile and staff ran a market stall as well as a tombola and sold raffle tickets.

Ms Drake added: “We would like to say a massive thank you for all the generous donations that made this possible; The Bingham Trust, Laura Hoyle and NatWest, and The Buxton and District Lions.

"We can’t thank them enough for their generous support, which will provide our pupils with hours of fun now and in the future - we really couldn’t have done it without them.”

The new equipment was installed over the summer holidays ready for when the children returned at the start of September.

