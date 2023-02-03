Buxton school no longer ‘requires improvements’ and is a ‘good’ school say Ofsted

St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy was visited by the education watchdog at the end of last year and the report has now been published.

The school on Lightwood Road was rated as requires improvement back in 2017 but since becoming an academy it has improved and now has the second highest grading.

The lead inspector said: “Pupils enjoy learning at this school. Parents and carers, staff and pupils talk of an inclusive, family atmosphere.

St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy has now been rated as 'good' by Ofsted. Pic submitted

"Students are positive about their experience of school and describe learning as fun.

"Pupils enjoy being rewarded for following the school rules of ‘Be ready, be respectful, be safe’. Pupils say that they feel safe. They do not worry about bullying.

"They know they can talk to staff if they have any concerns, and that staff will help them.

"Pupils talk warmly of their relationships with staff.”

It was noted leaders have high expectations of all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

The report said leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum to help pupils develop their knowledge of the subjects they study.

The inspector added: “Teachers encourage pupils to become independent learners.

"They provide resources such as dictionaries, phonics folders and vocabulary books.

"When learning how to write in different styles, pupils use these resources before asking an adult for help. Leaders have prioritised reading.”

Headteacher Julia Wiggins said: “I’m delighted we were judged good in all areas.

“This judgement validates the hard work, dedication, commitment and devotion of our whole team - our site team, office team, teaching team, governing body and the Catholic Multi Academy Trust of which we are part of.

“I want to thank everyone who has played a part in this successful outcome, in particular, our parents who have remained loyal to the school and, of course, our wonderful children.”

Kevin Gritton, Chief Executive of the St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust, added: “It is great to see Ofsted has recognised all of the work that goes on every day at the school to ensure that pupils receive the very best education and care. “Thank you to all of the staff, governors, pupils and families who make St Anne’s such a special place.”

