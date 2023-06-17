News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Buxton school invites whole community to second summer festival of family fun

A Buxton school is inviting the whole community in for another summer festival of family fun and fundraising next month.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 17th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST

The parent-teacher association at Buxton Community School is hosting its second annual BCS Fest on Saturday, July 1, from 11a to 3pm.

Catherine Spriggs, who has two children at BCS and co-chairs the group, said: “We’re trying to rebuild that community spirit around the school, and it was so lovely last year to welcome people of all ages from toddlers to grandparents and see them all inter-mingling in a really fun atmosphere.

“We had more than 1,000 people there over the course of the day, and the feedback we got from it was immense. It’s hard work but so worthwhile. We’re taking the best bits, adding some news ones and really looking forward to seeing everyone again.”

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate in 2022.Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate in 2022.
Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate in 2022.
Most Popular

She added: “The school told us that some primary pupils applied to BCS because they’d been last summer and had a good time, and lots of the children in Buxton might come here at some point so it helps them all to be more familiar with it.”

New attractions for 2023 includes donkey rides, animal magic, activities courtesy of Lego café Brick Corner and a fortune teller, plus the Secret Garden mobile bar for the grown-ups.

More energetic festivalgoers can look forward to circus skills workshops, taster sessions with local sports clubs, and inflatables games such as the now-legendary ‘sweeper’.

To keep the fun going, there will be a barbecue, pizzas and other refreshments, shopping stalls and a soundtrack of live music all day from student performers.

Student bands will be performing throughout the day.Student bands will be performing throughout the day.
Student bands will be performing throughout the day.

If the weather turns, there are plans in place to move much of the action indoors. Admission costs £1, or free for under-fives, with proceeds from the event going to support the PTA’s work.

Catherine said: “We don’t make a huge amount of money from the festival. The more important thing is the low gate price which makes it a reasonable day out for everyone.

“Last year we were able to buy some watercoolers, as the school’s going plastic-free, and some cheerleader courses. What we really want to do is make memories for the children – things they will look back on when they leave and remember as a highlight.”

Support your Buxton Advertiser by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Younger festivalgoers can try riding a donkey.Younger festivalgoers can try riding a donkey.
Younger festivalgoers can try riding a donkey.
Get in on some inflatable action.Get in on some inflatable action.
Get in on some inflatable action.
Try your hand at circus skills.Try your hand at circus skills.
Try your hand at circus skills.
Related topics:BuxtonLegoBuxton Advertiser