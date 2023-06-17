Buxton school invites whole community to second summer festival of family fun

The parent-teacher association at Buxton Community School is hosting its second annual BCS Fest on Saturday, July 1, from 11a to 3pm.

Catherine Spriggs, who has two children at BCS and co-chairs the group, said: “We’re trying to rebuild that community spirit around the school, and it was so lovely last year to welcome people of all ages from toddlers to grandparents and see them all inter-mingling in a really fun atmosphere.

“We had more than 1,000 people there over the course of the day, and the feedback we got from it was immense. It’s hard work but so worthwhile. We’re taking the best bits, adding some news ones and really looking forward to seeing everyone again.”

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate in 2022.

She added: “The school told us that some primary pupils applied to BCS because they’d been last summer and had a good time, and lots of the children in Buxton might come here at some point so it helps them all to be more familiar with it.”

New attractions for 2023 includes donkey rides, animal magic, activities courtesy of Lego café Brick Corner and a fortune teller, plus the Secret Garden mobile bar for the grown-ups.

More energetic festivalgoers can look forward to circus skills workshops, taster sessions with local sports clubs, and inflatables games such as the now-legendary ‘sweeper’.

To keep the fun going, there will be a barbecue, pizzas and other refreshments, shopping stalls and a soundtrack of live music all day from student performers.

Student bands will be performing throughout the day.

If the weather turns, there are plans in place to move much of the action indoors. Admission costs £1, or free for under-fives, with proceeds from the event going to support the PTA’s work.

Catherine said: “We don’t make a huge amount of money from the festival. The more important thing is the low gate price which makes it a reasonable day out for everyone.

“Last year we were able to buy some watercoolers, as the school’s going plastic-free, and some cheerleader courses. What we really want to do is make memories for the children – things they will look back on when they leave and remember as a highlight.”

Younger festivalgoers can try riding a donkey.

Get in on some inflatable action.