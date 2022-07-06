Buxton pupils help the community

The Year 7 pupils from Buxton Community School took part in the relaunched Changemakers’ Day and gave their time to the Zink Project, gardening with Buxton Town Team or helping out at care homes or Blythe House Hopsice.

Teacher Laura Flint led the day which happened at the end of June.

She said: “We used to go out in the community quite regularly but covid put a stop to that.

Some of the Year 7 Changemakers doing a spot of gardening

"Then in the winter of 2020 when the children were in schools and Christmas was on the way but not how we had ever known it we decided to make cards for the residents in the local care homes.

"Both the residents and the children loved it and we decided we wanted to do more in the community and bring back the Changemakers’ Day.”

The school made contact with local businesses who were all keen on the idea and on June 29 the Year 7 pupils set off for a day of helping others.

Some went to primary schools and helped became reading buddies for the little ones while others stayed on site and worked with the older pupils to built garden planters for the school garden with materials donated by B&Q.

Students lending at hand for Blythe House Hospice as part of their Changemakers' Day

While others marshalled the Toddler Toddle at Blythe House and cheered on the tots doing their charity race.

Pupil Layla Green said: “I enjoyed doing the change makers because we were outside in the fresh air the whole time and even though we can't go in the garden, that isn't the point. Instead, it's all about doing something for someone else to enjoy.”

Laura, who is PSHE coordinator, said: “Teenagers are given a hard time, people think they are glued to their devices or playing games on a console but when you give them some responsibility they step up and shine.

"It has been wonderful to get out in the community again and we are looking at doing it again.

Pupils made hampers for care home residents as part of their Changemakers' Day.

“The reading scheme with the primary school children was really popular so that is something we want to make a regular part of school life.

“I’m so proud of everyone who took part and thank you to the organisations that welcomed the children too.”