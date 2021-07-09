Buxton primary school offers pupils a lie-in to watch England in historic Euro 2020 football final

A Buxton primary school has offered children and parents a bit of a lie-in on Monday morning so they can stay up late the night before to watch England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

It is a first major tournament final for England’s men since 1966 and households all over the country will be gathering in the hope of witnessing a historic victory for Gareth Southgate’s trailblazing team.

Given the drama could go on until 11pm, Burbage Primary School says pupils can enjoy a late start on Monday morning regardless of the result.

A spokesman said: “We're getting excited, and nervous, about England's first appearance in the final of a major football tournament for 55 years on Sunday.

Pupils at Burbage Primary School will hopefully have lots to celebrate on Monday morning.

“We are offering the option of a later start on Monday morning to allow those children who wish to watch the match a chance to be better rested before coming to school. Children may arrive either at their normal time or at 10:30am.”

The offer will no doubt come as a relief to parents and carers who may be just as excited.

Responding to the news, parent Margaret Wood was one of several to commend headteacher Anthony Tierney.

She said: “Well done Mr Tierney for showing understanding and common sense, to say nothing of patriotism.”

Speculation has been circulating that the Government may grant a special Bank Holiday if England win, but the short notice for employers means that it is unlikely to be on Monday if it happens at all.

