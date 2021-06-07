Buxton & Leek College team wins national TES Further Education Award for GCSE resits programme

The college claimed the 2021 TES Further Education Award for outstanding resits provision in a ceremony held on Wednesday, May 28 – almost like a resit for staff, after they were shortlisted for the same award in 2020.

Curriculum leader Alison Ivins said, “I am extremely proud of the phenomenal English and maths team. I have the honour of working with some of the most amazing, talented and dynamic teachers I’ve ever met.

“To be recognised with such a prestigious award as the ‘best of the best’ nationally is just the icing on the cake. But I know for each and every one in the team, the real satisfaction comes from the work they do to help our students every single day.”

The award-winning Buxton & Leek College maths and English GCSE team.

As well as GCSE resits for school leavers, the college team also provides maths and English GCSE and functional skills qualifications for adults.

Alison said: “We tackle the fundamental barriers that learners need to overcome. Through the challenges of lockdown and after the Government decision to cancel exams, our students have not lost sight of the progress they have made in improving their skills, and continued with enthusiasm.”

Lead TES judge Jeff Greenidge was full of praise for the college’s approach and the ways it will benefit students long after any exam.

He said: “The ethos of this submission was very much one that encourages a growth mindset in learners, with the individualised learning contextualised within innovative environments.”

English and maths curriculum leader Alison Ivins, left, with students.

Principal Len Tildsley said: “When we launched as a ‘new’ college following the merger in 2013, our vision was to be an outstanding, award-winning and innovative college.

“In this case, those go hand-in-hand as I firmly believe that it is the broad range of innovation that secured our maths and English team this award.”

The recognition comes just a few weeks after the college also won the UKRI Green Gown Award for Student Engagement in Sustainability.

For more details on English and maths qualifications at the college, visit https://bit.ly/3w5H8DC or call 0800 0740099.