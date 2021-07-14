Buxton & Leek College leads local apprenticeship recruitment drive

The College, which offers further education in Buxton and is part of the University of Derby group, has apprenticeships available across a number of industries.

A large proportion are for hospitality and culinary, where there are currently 54 commis chef and hospitality team member roles on offer, working for both small and large companies in Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

Len Tildsley, Principal at Buxton & Leek College said: “Although the University will no longer be offering culinary arts degree programmes in Buxton, it is important to clarify that our further education provision remains unaffected and there are some fantastic opportunities on offer to those wishing to either start a new career or develop their existing skills.

Expert tuition is on hand - long serving tutor Mark Hudd's experience includes cooking for the Royal Family

“In addition to culinary and hospitality apprenticeship vacancies with a number of reputable regional employers, including the prestigious Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel."

Buxton & Leek College offers a programme of catering and hospitality courses – including professional catering certificates and diplomas, and commis chef and chef de partie apprenticeships.

Tutorship is provided by experienced and talented chefs and facilities include seven industry standard kitchens for varying specialities.

Len added: “By embarking on an apprenticeship you get the best of both worlds – the opportunity to earn while you learn.

"Many of our students have gone on to have successful careers following their training, including working for renowned Chef, Raymond Blanc.”

For further information about catering and hospitality courses and apprenticeships on offer at Buxton & Leek College, based at the Devonshire Dome, visit: www.blc.ac.uk/subject-areas/hospitality-catering/