Pupils at Buxton Community School are heading to Oxford and Edinburgh after picking up their A level results.

The class of 2023 missed out on taking GCSEs due to the pandemic and were instead awarded results determined by their teachers. Consequently, their A levels were their first proper exams, in a year when the grading standards applied were back to those applying pre-pandemic.

Head of Sixth Form at the school, Jackie Cruse, said: “Despite this, we are once again thrilled with the performance of our Sixth Form students and are pleased to be celebrating some incredible A level and BTEC results which reflect the dedication and drive we expect from students at BCS.

“We are always proud of our Sixth Formers and their achievements but we are especially delighted with this cohort of young people given the disruption they have experienced.

Big smiles for the class of 2023 from Buxton Community School who are celebrating their A level results. Pic submitted

“These students have been graded as if none of the last three years had happened, and they have performed remarkably well.

“It is a testament to their resilience and character and the challenging but nurturing approach we have taken with them.”

The school said it was delighted with its 100 per cent pass rate across all qualifications, with 60 per cent of students gaining AAB or better across three A Levels.

With a full range of A level subjects offered, Jackie said it is great to see success spread across all subjects.

She said: “The first cohort in the Level 3 Health & Social Care Diploma scored fabulous results, and their Community Befriending service has shown that they have the practical skills to match their new qualifications.

“A new qualification in Music, the L3 BTEC Music Performance, also got off to a strong start as an enrichment option.

“Lastly, 8 students gained an A* in their Extended Project Qualification, an increasingly popular enrichment opportunity that is particularly valuable in a competitive University entrance environment.”

Some students have secured a place at universities up and down the country.

Jackie said: “Reuben Davies will be reading Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry at Oxford after gaining three A*s.

“Miriam Buston will be studying Child and Mental Health Nursing at Southampton while Priya Seward will be taking an Art foundation course at Central St Martin’s UAL after been graded with an A8 and two As.

“Gregor McGill, who gained A, B, B will be joining his sister to study in Edinburgh and Trinite Blackley and Rosie Heeney will be returning to the school as valuable members of our support staff.”

Students are pursuing courses and careers in: paramedic practice, game art, international relations and development, accounting, Japanese, music and sound design.

Jackie added: “We are delighted the range of the courses and quality of the institutions shows no lack of ambition amongst our students.”