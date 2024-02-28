Buxton Community School Sixth Form launches its first Industry Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Becky Hall, Work Experience Coordinator and organiser, stated she was ‘absolutely thrilled by the range of wonderful professionals who came to support us, 60 people, offering up their time to speak with our young people.’ The event was attended by all sixth formers and some year 11's and these invaluable employers and professionals offered excellent guidance on pathways into specific careers.

Some of our highlights included a talk from the army where students learnt how recruits are given free, professional training into all manner of careers. The NHS and emergency services really engaged our students and even brought along the fire engine!

We said hello to many of our previous students, all now qualified and working as professionals in a variety of fields: paramedics, nurses, events management, cyber security and ecology. Many local businesses also supported us such as Tolley Health Economics, Rochling, HSE and Flowflex; who have also offered our students valuable work experience places. Students with scientific aspirations had a healthy range of careers to consider. Amanda Strickson, Director of Tolley Health Economics stated, ‘it was a great opportunity and opened up avenues into careers that many students didn’t know were out there.’

Markovitz and Buxton Football Club had a fabulous stall and offered our staff and students free match passes. Gail Adkins, Associate Director of CIC, a landscape architect was also very popular, enabling students to explore an industry involving landscape design and planning. We also had Approved Inspector LTD’s Chris Fletcher, Harry Taylor representing RammSanderson ecologists and Overdale Vets there to support our health and environment sector.

We also promoted the creative arts and our very own Mister Hope, a freelance illustrator discussed the competitiveness of the industry, that there are ‘highs and lows’ to any career path, but sometimes, you had to follow your dream and “Just do it”. Andy Tooze, our local celebrity poet introduced students to the wonderful world of being a writer, again, encouraging them to follow their dreams and be whatever you want to be.

The Industry Day was catered for by [email protected] and this was a highlight of the event. Fresh, home-cooked food became a lure in itself for all our professionals and it was a great success – huge thanks to them. BCS hopes to have more industry days in the future, and for this amazing event to grow.

Finally, we would like to thank all of the professionals who supported us:

