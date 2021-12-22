Buxton Community School pupils help to decorate town for Christmas

Buxton Community School students with the snowmen they made

Twenty year nine students from Buxton Community School provided additional support to Buxton Town Team’s Buxton in Bloomin’ Winter project.

The group spent months creating snowmen from planks of wood donated to the school so they could be put up around the town as part of the decorations.

They measured, sanded and painted the snowmen before cutting out noses and scarves to decorate them.

All the students are on a short DANCOP programme which is designed to inspire and encourage young people to reach their true potential and broaden their horizons both for future education such as FE, HE and university and also within the wider community.

They have been involved in volunteering to build confidence and communication skills.