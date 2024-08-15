Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a 98 per cent pass rate for students at Buxton Community School who picked up their A-level results today.

It has been a day of celebration for pupils in Buxton, not only those who have finished sixth form but also for one student who took their maths A -level paper a year early and gained an A.

Head of Sixth Form Jackie Cruse said: “Every year we are incredibly proud of our sixth formers’ achievements and this year is no exception.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating some fantastic A-level and L3 BTEC results which reflect the dedication and drive we expect from students at BCS, despite the numerous disruptions of recent years.”

Students from Buxton Community School who have collected their A-level results. Photo BCS

Jackie said there was a 98 per cent pass rate across all qualifications and with a full range of A Level courses offered.

She said: “Our alternatives to A Levels have also done brilliantly. Not only did our second cohort in the Level 3 Health & Social Care Diploma score fabulous results, their Community Befriending service has shown that they have the practical skills to match their qualifications.

“Lastly, 9 students gained an A* in their Extended Project Qualification, an increasingly popular enrichment opportunity that is particularly valuable in a competitive University entrance environment.”

Leaving with AAB, Maddie will be going on to study medicine at Aston University; Boris, who gained 3 A*s is taking up a prestigious degree apprenticeship with Dyson.

Friends together on A-level results day at Buxton Community School. photo BCS

Student Declan will be studying Computer Science with Games Design at Bangor, while Antonia will be taking up a place with the RAF.

Ella will be leaving Buxton to go and study midwifery in Leeds and Milo will be returning to BCS as an IT technician.

Jackie said: “Students are pursuing courses and careers in: marketing, mechanical engineering, international relations, working with children, young people and families, marine biology and professional policing to name but a few and we are delighted that the range of the courses and quality of the institutions shows no lack of ambition amongst our students.”

Other students with exceptional grades include Elyse whose hard work has been rewarded with A*A*A and A* in EPQ and Agatha who also got triple A*s.

For more information about sixth form places email Jackie on [email protected]