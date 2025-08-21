Buxton Community School ‘incredibly proud’ of GCSE pupils on results day

Buxton Community School says it is proud to announce another year of fantastic GCSE and vocational results, reflecting the hard work, resilience, and determination of the students and staff.

Headteacher Sam Jones said: “We are delighted to report an increase in the percentage of students securing a grade 5 or above in both English and Maths, compared to last year. “Furthermore, the percentage of students achieving a grade 7 or above in these core subjects has also improved, showcasing the continued academic excellence across the school.”

In addition, Buxton Community School has seen a notable rise in the number of students securing a grade 5 or above in five GCSEs including English and Maths, a key benchmark of success.

Mrs Jones said: “These improvements are a testament to the dedication of our students and the unwavering support of our teaching staff and their parents and carers.

Big smiles from these GCSE students at Buxton Community College. Photo BCS

“We are incredibly proud of all our students, whose hard work has truly paid off.”

Among the many success stories, the school wanted to highlight some exceptional individual performances.

Amber achieved nine grade 9s and a grade 8 and Anton-Lee secured four grade 9s, four grade 8s, and a grade 7.

The smiles continued for Sam with three grade 9s, five grade 8s, a grade 7, and a grade 6 and Adam who earned three grade 9s, six grade 8s, and a grade 7.

Faces of pure joy as students open their GCSE results at Buxton Community School

Abigail’s hard work saw one grade 9, seven grade 8s, a grade 7 and a grade 5.

Other notable students included Josh who was rewarded with a Distinction*, three grade 9s, eight grade 8s, and two grade 6s and for Zoe it was two grade 9s, five grade 8s, and three grade 7s.

Oliver and Luke were also praised for getting two grade 9s, two grade 8s, four grade 7s, a grade 6, and a grade 5 and a Distinction*, four grade 8s, three grade 7s, and a grade 6 respectively.

Thomas also worked hard and achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s, a grade 5, and a grade 4.

Friends together on GSCE results day at Buxton Community School. Photo BCS

Mrs Jones said: “We are equally proud of students such as Rachel, Margot, Autumn, Tessa, Daniel, Maisie, Billy, Asha, Evie, and Kiara, who have made the most progress during their time at Buxton Community School.

“Their achievements reflect the inclusive and supportive environment we strive to provide for all students.”

Looking at the future for the Class of 25 students from BCS will be heading to Reaseheath College, The Army, Buxton Football Academy, local colleges and a number of apprenticeships have been successfully secured as well as some staying on for the sixth form.

Mrs Jones added: “Congratulations once again to all our students – we are incredibly proud of you.

These friends looked happy with their results after five years of hard work at Buxton Community School. Photo BCS

“We wish all of our students the best of luck wherever it is they are going next – we are so proud of everything they have achieved at BCS.”

There are a small number of places available BCS Sixth Form. For more information contact Jackie Cruse at [email protected].