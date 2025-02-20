Buxton Community School hosts its second successful Industry Day

Overdale Vets were kept very busy!

A range of employers and services from in and around the community attended alongside a range of 'green' companies, offering over 300 students insight into potential career pathways.

Organsied by Becky Hall and Stephanie Moss, over 30 companies and services attended. Headteacher, Sam Jones, said it was the 'highlight of the half term'. Many ex-students were invited back again to speak to students about their successful careers. Charlie Boam returned in his capacity as trainee Paramedic and it was wonderful to see him enjoying his course and passing on his enthusiasm and knowledge to other students.

Rebecca McDonald, now a Senior Nurse, had completed a busy night shift but turned out to speak to our students about her career which included the prison service. Harry Taylor, an ex-student from 10 years ago also came to discuss his career as an ecologist, working for Ramm Sanderson and he has already inspired students to apply for ecology at university. Reconnecting with our ex-students and them being willing to change shifts and miss sleep to help our students really made us proud of our community and highlights how the staff at BCS love nothing more than reconnecting with our lovely ex-students.

Our dedicated Fire department turned up with the rig despite them attending call-outs that very morning. Tolley HTA; a local and highly respected health technologies company had a fabulous interactive stall where students were asked to take a utilitarian view of health priorities. They were also entered into a lottery where they could win an Amazon voucher which was won by Izzy Flanagan in Year12. Rochling engineering supported us again, represented by Gary Wiltshire who discussed the various apprenticeships available and inspired our future engineers.

Our very own Mister Hope talked to students about illustration

The staff at Buxton Community School would like to thank all of our supporters. We really appreciate your commitment to speaking with our students and showing them that there are many careers out there for them to explore. We would also like to thank [email protected] for supplying the food again. This was nothing short of an executive buffet and will hopefully provide the incentive - if needed, for our employers to come again!

AstraZeneca, Rochling, Tolley, Otters, HSE Nestle, RammSanderson, Tarmac were amongst many of the companies in attendance. Various NHS staff, our local vets, the army and the fire department were there. Alongside this, local green companies such as Buxton Civic Association and Peak National Park, also Info by Design and Sheffield Hallam University all offered invaluable advice. But our sincere thanks go out to everyone.