The college currently has a successful programme of internships which has enabled young people with varying needs to gain work skills, and in some cases permanent employment.

Vicky Marchington, BLC Work Experience and Job Coach Coordinator, said:

“To mark National Supported Internship Day, the College held a celebratory Afternoon Tea Party which brought together both former interns and their parents and guardians to celebrate their achievements.

Meg Williams, has been taken on a full time employee after finishing her supported internship at Buxton Pudding Emporium. Photo Buxton and Leek College

“We invited our employers too, to say a big ‘thank you’ to them for facilitating a programme over the last year, providing valuable opportunities for our interns to thrive and achieve.”

Supported Internships are available for young people, aged 18-25 with an Education, Health and Care plan and give employers the opportunity to diversify their workforce by tapping into a talent pool they may not have ordinarily considered.

Dom McCall from Buxton Pudding Emporium, who went on to offer his supported intern, Meg Williams, full time employment, said: “Meg started out with us, doing one day in retail and one in production. She helps with the topping, packing, and bagging of products.

“We have got so much out of having Meg working with us, she’s a real team player.

“Before Christmas we were very fraught, and she brought everyone together for a group hug and a chat. It was quite moving; she really is a star.”

Sam Beeston gained a Supported Internship at Hordern’s Motors.

He said: “I’m really enjoying meeting new people and so far, I’ve been fixing brakes, changing oil, and I’ve done a full service – I’ve learnt a lot.”

Shelbie Webb helped to fill a ‘covid backlog’ during her placement at Curtis Accountants Cheadle by scanning, shredding, filing, answering phones and updating spreadsheets.

Tyler Broomhead who worked at the Cavendish Hospital during his internship said he gained ‘more confidence, working on the tills and in the kitchens, operating equipment, heating up ready made food for patients’.