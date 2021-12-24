Buxton and Leek College students release annual Christmas video

Students getting into the festive spirit for the video

This year’s student Christmas video is a version of the popular festive song, Merry Christmas Everybody by Slade.

Groups of students from across the college and some students who were off-site, studying for an apprenticeship took a line of the song each – and in some cases acted and danced too – making for lots of comedy moments. There were also some poignant scenes, including students signing part of the song, reminiscent of the recent iconic Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice dance as part of Strictly Come Dancing.

The video also features Buxton Football Club’s Academy, taking the limelight once again following some of the student players having made the first team which played in the second round of the FA Cup, televised on BBC TV earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton Fire Service also kindly got into the spirit, with impromptu filming taking place during a Public Services’ student tour of the station.

Media student, Toby Barnes, played guitar for some of the opening scenes of the video and when he’s not in class he can also be spotted performing in the Devonshire Dome – catch him if you are lucky for a live performance.