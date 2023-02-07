News you can trust since 1852
Buxton and Leek College apprentices cook up a storm

Students demonstrated their culinary skills at Buxton’s Devonshire Dome to 20 different businesses as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

By Lucy Ball
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 3:01pm

Buxton and Leek College, which is part of the University of Derby, shined a light on work-based learning pathways during National Apprenticeship Week which runs until February 12.

Tom Malpass, apprenticeships business development manager at Buxton and Leek College, said: “National Apprenticeship Week is a pivotal part of the college’s year-long programme of events.

“We regularly see first-hand, the amazing careers our qualified apprentices achieve, and the transformation employing an apprentice can bring to a business.

Culinary apprentices from Buxton and Leek College cooked a meal for 20 regional businesses at the Devonshire Dome during National Apprenticeship Week. Pic submitted
“National Apprenticeship Week is another opportunity to promote the numerous benefits of apprenticeships and we work closely with local schools and employers to engage them in activities.”

Buxton and leek College held its awards ceremony and dinner at the Devonshire Dome where catering apprentices will showcase their culinary skills to over 20 different invited businesses, their apprentices and members of senior college and university staff.

Along with the college’s fantastic apprenticeship provision, BLC has increased their T Level offer to 6 pathways which is the largest in the region. September 2023 will see T Level subject areas in Digital Support Services, Education & Childcare, Health, Engineering, Catering - Professional Cookery, and On-site Construction.

T Levels are unique as they combine academic classroom study with industry placements enabling young people to gain valuable work experience.

Stuart Harrowing, curriculum leader for childcare, education, sport and protective services, added: “Many local businesses are embracing T Levels as a new way to find, nurture and secure young talent, ultimately bringing in new ideas and the latest skills.”

