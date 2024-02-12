All 34 schools in High Peak and Hope Valley visited by Ofsted in the last 12 months

The education watchdog gives ratings ranging from outstanding to good, followed by requires improvement and lastly inadequate.
See how your child’s school was graded below.
1. Hope Valley Primary School - good
Hope Valley Primary School was visited by inspectors who rated the school as good. Inspectors said: Pupils are proud of their school, behaviour is positive. The school’s phonics programme is relatively new. It is working well. Over time, pupils develop a love of reading. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are supported well.” Photo: google maps
2. Hartington Primary CofE Primary School - good
Inspectors said Hartington Primary School is a good school to go to and “the pupils are a credit to the school. Adults have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Leaders introduced a new phonics scheme however, staff expectations of what pupils are capable of are not consistently high. Pupils achieve well in mathematics. Teachers know exactly what they want pupils to learn and in what order.” Photo: google maps
3. Hope Valley College - good
Inspectors praised Hope Valley College and said: “There is an ambitious curriculum in place for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school has raised the profile of modern foreign languages. As a result, more pupils are now choosing to study a language at key stage 4.” Photo: submit
4. Longstone CofE Primary School - good
The school’s curriculum is ‘ambitious and logically organised’. An inspector said: “It sets out the important knowledge that pupils should learn. The knowledge that pupils study becomes increasingly complex over time. The school’s writing curriculum has been developed.” Photo: google