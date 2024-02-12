News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
All the schools and nurseries visited by Ofsted in the High Peak over the last 12 months.All the schools and nurseries visited by Ofsted in the High Peak over the last 12 months.
All the schools and nurseries visited by Ofsted in the High Peak over the last 12 months.

All 34 schools in High Peak and Hope Valley visited by Ofsted in the last 12 months

Ofsted visited nurseries, primary and secondary schools in the last 12 months across the High Peak and Hope Valley to check on standards of education, behaviour, personal development and leadership.
By Lucy Ball
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:33 GMT

The education watchdog gives ratings ranging from outstanding to good, followed by requires improvement and lastly inadequate.

See how your child’s school was graded below.

Hope Valley Primary School was visited by inspectors who rated the school as good. Inspectors said: Pupils are proud of their school, behaviour is positive. The school’s phonics programme is relatively new. It is working well. Over time, pupils develop a love of reading. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are supported well.”

1. Hope Valley Primary School - good

Hope Valley Primary School was visited by inspectors who rated the school as good. Inspectors said: Pupils are proud of their school, behaviour is positive. The school’s phonics programme is relatively new. It is working well. Over time, pupils develop a love of reading. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are supported well.” Photo: google maps

Photo Sales
Inspectors said Hartington Primary School is a good school to go to and “the pupils are a credit to the school. Adults have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Leaders introduced a new phonics scheme however, staff expectations of what pupils are capable of are not consistently high. Pupils achieve well in mathematics. Teachers know exactly what they want pupils to learn and in what order.”

2. Hartington Primary CofE Primary School - good

Inspectors said Hartington Primary School is a good school to go to and “the pupils are a credit to the school. Adults have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Leaders introduced a new phonics scheme however, staff expectations of what pupils are capable of are not consistently high. Pupils achieve well in mathematics. Teachers know exactly what they want pupils to learn and in what order.” Photo: google maps

Photo Sales
Inspectors praised Hope Valley College and said: “There is an ambitious curriculum in place for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school has raised the profile of modern foreign languages. As a result, more pupils are now choosing to study a language at key stage 4.”

3. Hope Valley College - good

Inspectors praised Hope Valley College and said: “There is an ambitious curriculum in place for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school has raised the profile of modern foreign languages. As a result, more pupils are now choosing to study a language at key stage 4.” Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The school’s curriculum is ‘ambitious and logically organised’. An inspector said: “It sets out the important knowledge that pupils should learn. The knowledge that pupils study becomes increasingly complex over time. The school’s writing curriculum has been developed.”

4. Longstone CofE Primary School - good

The school’s curriculum is ‘ambitious and logically organised’. An inspector said: “It sets out the important knowledge that pupils should learn. The knowledge that pupils study becomes increasingly complex over time. The school’s writing curriculum has been developed.” Photo: google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:High PeakOfsted