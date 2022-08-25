A chance for Hope Valley College pupils to shine on GCSE results day

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally there have been unprecedented challenges and disruptions to students’ learning, with pupils at Hope Valley College just like everywhere overcoming lockdowns, online teaching and illness to achieve the successes seen today.

Principal of Hope Valley College, Gaynor Jones, said: “I am so proud of our Year 11 students, who have worked incredibly hard to achieve these results. Their adaptability and resilience through all that the last two years have thrown at them is inspirational.

Thumbs up to good GCSE results at Hope Valley College. Pic submitted

"Congratulations to them all – they have been amazing!”

The Year 11 students collectively achieved results of which they can be proud: 79.8% achieved grade 4 or higher in English and maths, a grade C pass on the old grading system, – 61.5% with a grade 5 or higher. 21% of all the grades awarded to Hope Valley students were at the highest grades of 8 or 9. In addition, 38% of the grades awarded for vocational subjects were at the highest levels of Distinction or Distinction*.

Gaynor Jones said: “I’d like to thank our Year 11 students for being such excellent role models for our younger students. My thanks also go to their families and our staff who have supported them through this period.

"We are a small school, giving everyone the chance to shine and today is a day for our Year 11 students to enjoy their success before they move on to the next step of their journey.“We know their futures are bright, whether they are headed to sixth form, college or into an apprenticeship.”

A big smile from a student at Hope Valley College on GCSE results day

