18 throwback pictures of High Peak A levels getting their results from more than 10 years ago

By Lucy Ball
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:52 BST
Who can you spot in these A-level pictures taken of High Peak students more than a decade ago?

With A-levels just around the corner who can you recognise in this throwback gallery of students getting their results from more than ten years ago?

Who hasn’t changed at all and who looks so different from how they did in 2011?

A-level results will be announced on Thursday 14 August 2025, and students can usually pick up their grades from schools starting around 8am.

Kings School Macclesfield pupils Jennifer Pinches, from Whaley Bridge, with (left to righ): Jamie Duncan, 18, from Glossop, Harry Frost and rugby player Ben Marsden, 18, from Buxton, who all celebrated achieving top A Level results. Picture from 2013 taken by Kings School.

1. Kings School Macclesfield pupils Jennifer Pinches, from Whaley Bridge, with (left to righ): Jamie Duncan, 18, from Glossop, Harry Frost and rugby player Ben Marsden, 18, from Buxton, who all celebrated achieving top A Level results. Photo contributed.

Kings School Macclesfield pupils Jennifer Pinches, from Whaley Bridge, with (left to righ): Jamie Duncan, 18, from Glossop, Harry Frost and rugby player Ben Marsden, 18, from Buxton, who all celebrated achieving top A Level results. Picture from 2013 taken by Kings School. Photo: Contributed

In 21013 Buxton Community School celebrated their best year for students achieving the top grades at A-level. Photo Buxton Community School.

2. Best year

In 21013 Buxton Community School celebrated their best year for students achieving the top grades at A-level. Photo Buxton Community School. Photo: Contributed

A talented up and coming hair stylist took three titles at Buxton College’s annual Hair and Beauty Showcase in 2013. Carly Motley, 32, from Dove Holes dazzled a panel of expert judges from local salons with her ‘butterflies in the wind’ look and was awarded the prizes for Best Avant-Garde Style, Best Photographic Style, and Best Level 3 Hairdresser, and £125 in prize money donated by City and Guilds. Photo Buxton and Leek College

3. Up and coming stylist

A talented up and coming hair stylist took three titles at Buxton College’s annual Hair and Beauty Showcase in 2013. Carly Motley, 32, from Dove Holes dazzled a panel of expert judges from local salons with her ‘butterflies in the wind’ look and was awarded the prizes for Best Avant-Garde Style, Best Photographic Style, and Best Level 3 Hairdresser, and £125 in prize money donated by City and Guilds. Photo Buxton and Leek College Photo: Contributed

James Lovell and Tom Ervine, of Glossopdale Community College, celebrating their A-level results back in 2013

4. Celebrating together

James Lovell and Tom Ervine, of Glossopdale Community College, celebrating their A-level results back in 2013 Photo: Contributed

