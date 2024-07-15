Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic castle is set to host a week of musical spectaculars.

Warwick Castle dates back to the medieval era but this week it will be brought right up to the present day with an eclectic four-concert line-up.

The nights start on Thursday, and the music ranges from memorable soundtracks to, grown-up teen hearthrobs, and from a classical spin on dance anthems to a rock legend, staged by RG Live and Merlin Entertainment.

The line-up

Thursday, July 18: The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams

Kicking off the series is an epic showdown between the film composers Hans Zimmer and John Williams. The London Concert Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Inglis and accompanied by the Coro Spezzato Choir, will transport you to cinematic worlds with scores from beloved films such as E.T., Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and many more, culminating in a firework finale. For tickets for this event see here.

Friday, July 19: McFly / The Hoosiers

McFly’s 21-year anniversary celebrations continue after their sold-out O2 Arena shows, with a greatest hits-packed setlist including All About You, Obviously, That Girl and Shine a Light promised. Support comes from The Hoosiers.

Saturday, July 20: Ministry of Sound Classical

Following a series of sold-out shows, this event comes to Warwick Castle, featuring classic dance tracks re-orchestrated and brought to life by the 50-piece London Concert Orchestra and sensational vocalists. Expect an electrifying laser light production and unforgettable performances of hits including Hey Boy Hey Girl, Sunchyme, Insomnia, and Right Here, Right Now. Special guest DJ duo Sigma will also be on the decks.

Sunday, July 21: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds / Johnny Marr / The Waeve

Closing the series is a monumental performance by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Fresh from a globe-spanning tour, the Oasis founder will treat fans to classic hits and tracks from his critically acclaimed 2023 album Council Skies. Joining him are Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr and The Waeve, featuring Blur’s Graham Coxon and ex-Pipette Rose Elinor Dougall.

“We are beyond excited to bring this incredible line-up of events to the historic Warwick Castle,” said Owen Kent, RG director of live events. “From the legendary film scores of Hans Zimmer and John Williams to the electrifying performances by McFly, Ministry of Sound Classical and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, this festival promises to deliver unforgettable experiences in a truly magical setting.

"We're pulling out all the stops to ensure each night is filled with exceptional music, mouth-watering food, and a vibrant atmosphere. Just like Warwick Castle itself, it's going to be a series of events for the history books!"

To book tickets for the concerts see the Warwick Castle Live website here. Warwick Castle has urged concert-goers to travel by train, with extra services laid on. Train times can be found a https://www.warwick-castle.com