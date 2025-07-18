Buxton Opera Festival review: The Impresario by Mozart is opera impressively laughing at itself
The Impresario by Mozart contained a lot of spoken dialogue in German which would have been topical and humorous then but not now. In 2022 the Dutch company Opera Zuid commissioned Christopher Gillett to rework it for modern Holland. This year he adapted it for modern Buxton.
This is an opera about preparing to stage an opera about an opera. It is very much opera laughing at itself. As the singers audition for their parts, they all chose Mozart arias, thus including much more of Mozart’s beautiful music. The dialogue, now translated into English, includes Buxton jokes alongside the Dutch ones. There are rival prima donnas, a harassed impresario worried about funding and many mishaps.
The musical standard was high, as we expect at Buxton. Dan D’Souza’s lovely baritone was particularly impressive as Buff. The new Buxton International Orchestra make their second appearance, with the distinguished conductor Dame Jane Glover. They have made a great start.
A patchwork of our favourite Mozart arias with a good orchestra and plenty of humour made a really enjoyable evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.